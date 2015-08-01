Barca want Skriniar: Spalletti drops hint of his exit?
03 January at 13:45Tuesday marked an important summit in corso Vittorio Emanuele, where in the afternoon Luciano Spalletti, manager of Inter Milan, met the Nerazzurri executive management to take stock of the current team and the rumors surrounding standout Mauro Icardi and his companions in the January transfer market.
As reported by Sportitalia, http://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-spalletti-in-sede-ho-paura-che-vendano-i-miei-calciatori-69133the Tuscan tactician did not express a preference between Ramires, Javier Pastore or Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but replied: "I came to hide the cards of my players, now I take them home. I do not count on anything, I just want my players. I'm afraid they'll [management] make them disappear.”
Earlier today, we reported that Spalletti is okay with a swap deal for Manchester United’s Mkhitaryan which would send Joao Mario to England. Spalletti likes the Armenian’s ability to play, both, behind Icardi and along the wing at the San Siro.
Additionally, Barcelona has been linked with a move for stud centerback Milan Skriniar.
