Barca winger spurns Inter, Napoli in favor of Watford move: the details

Barcelona has been the most active team in the January transfer market. Between buying Philippe Coutinho, and selling Javier Mascherano and sending Rafinha on loan to Inter Milan, nearly 200 million euros has passed through the Blaugrana’s hands this winter. That total is set to grow as Gerard Deulofeu is set to make the move to another Premier League side, Watford.



Originally, Barcelona had wanted to sell the out-of-favor attacking winger for around 20 million euros, but found no one willing to pay such a steep price for him. Despite an extremely successful half-season stint with AC Milan last year, Napoli nor rival Inter Milan were willing to match that price.



In the end, he’ll be moving to Watford for the price of his salary and one million euros in variable payments.



One more Barcelona player that may find his way out of Camp Nou is defensive back Aleix Vidal. Roma and Sevilla have been rumored to be interested in him, but the Catalan club is unwilling to part with him for less than 12 million euros. Sevilla has, thus far, offer eight million euros.