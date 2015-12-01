Over the last few days, the Chelsea target has been the subject of an offer from Manchester United.

He is famous for scoring the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16, and has been in Barcelona’s system since 2006.

ESPN confirm, however, that the Blaugrana won’t let the youngster leave, especially not after they sold Neymar for a record €222 million.

Roberto has a €40 million transfer clause, but Barca are confident that the full-back wants to stay.

With Aleix Vidal leaving, he is a starter at the moment, though Coach Ernesto Valverde has hinted that he wants more signings.



Then again, the former Athletic Coach wants to use Sergi in midfield, which could play a key role.

Vidal is still injured, and has struggled to impose himself at the Nou Camp anyway.

The Red Devils need full-backs to compete on multiple fronts, with the Champions League beckoning.