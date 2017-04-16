It’s another huge week for FC Barcelona and one which could define their season. On Wednesday evening, they will look to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Juventus in the Champions League and this will be followed by next Sunday’s El Clasico return against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Argentine superstarwill be looking to score his 500th goal for the club in one of these games. Spanish journal As reports that the little magician, who currently stands on 498, will try to claim the new personal landmark against the Italian’s at the Camp Nou but should he fail, would love nothing more than to do it against their bitterest rivals from the capital.

Messi’s first goal for the club was against Albacete at the Cam Nou on May 1 2005, 497 occasions later and opponents nets are still bulging as arguably the world’s best player gets set to sign a new deal at the club which will see him close out his career with the Blaugrana.



Below is a full breakdown of his career goals with Barcelona:



Liga: 341

Champions League: 94

Copa del Rey: 43

European Super Cup: 3

Spanish Supercup: 12

Club World Cup: 5