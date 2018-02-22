Barcelona 2-0 Chelsea: First Half Tops & Flops

Barcelona are well on their way to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage, as they head into the half-time interval two goals to the good against Chelsea. Lionel Messi put La Blaugrana ahead within three minutes before Ousmane Dembélé added a second midway through the half. Here are the tops and flops from the first 45 minutes of action:



TOPS:



Lionel Messi – The maestro was in superb form as he put Chelsea to the sword with a goal and an assist. Indeed, he played a vital role in everything that has been good about Ernesto Valverde’s side.



Andrés Iniesta – The 33-year-old rolled back the years with an imperious first half display. Along with Messi, he was at the heart of the majority of his side’s attacking moves.



FLOPS:



Cesc Fàbregas – The former Barça man’s sloppiness in possession proved costly as he gave the ball away to Messi, who proceeded to set Dembélé up for their second goal with an inch perfect pass.



Eden Hazard – The Belgian is often accused of failing to deliver in big matches and tonight has been no different. He has been largely anonymous and offered his side very little in terms of a creative spark.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)