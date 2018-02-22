Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea: Full-Time Tops & Flops

Barcelona sealed their passage into the UEFA Champions League quarter-final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Chelsea at Camp Nou. A Lionel Messi double sandwiched Ousmane Dembélé’s thunderous first half strike past a stranded Thibaut Courtois.



Here are the tops and flops from a compelling 90 minutes of football which ultimately saw La Blaugrana take another step forward in their quest to secure the treble.



TOPS:



Lionel Messi – Two superb finishes and a brilliant assist capped a typically fine performance by Barcelona’s main man.



Paulinho – Brought on to shore up the midfield in place of Iniesta and did so expertly. Cut an impressive figure at the heart of Barça’s midfield.



FLOPS:



Eden Hazard – Replaced by Pedro in the 82nd minute having failed to stamp his authority on the match. Did very little to silence critics who claim he often struggles against Europe’s big boys.



Thibaut Courtois – It is fair to say the Belgian goalkeeper did not cover himself in glory and might have prevented at least two of Barcelona’s goals on another day.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)