The post Neymar era has already started at Barcelona with the news that the club have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad for Spanish defender Inigo Martinez. The 26-year-old has reportedly told the Basque club of his intentions to leave with Barcelona paying the €32M release clause on his current deal.





Spanish journal Sport states that the player will sign a five-year agreement and will become Ernesto Valverede’s first signing following the departure of Neymar. The new boss has been monitoring the situation with Martinez ever since he was installed as the new coach and has always maintained that his first priority would be to sign a centre-back.

Martinez’s arrival at the Camp Nou will mean that highly-rated youngster Marlon Santos will head out on-loan with the journal reporting that Leganes remain in pole-position to claim his services. Now Valverde will switch his attention to the play-maker role with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele the two main targets.