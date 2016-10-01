Barcelona agree €30m transfer fee to sign Valencia defender
25 December at 19:30Valencia defender Joao Cancelo will become a new player of Barcelona at the end of the current campaign, Sport.es reports.
The Portuguese right-back is a long-time target of Barcelona and according to the Spanish paper the two clubs have agreed the player’s transfer fee.
Barcelona are reportedly going to pay € 30 million to sign the 22-year-old defender at the end of the current campaign. Cancelo had already found economic agreement with the Nou Camp hierarchy a few weeks ago, but the player had promised Valencia that he would not have forced his January exit if Valencia would have found economic agreement with Barcelona.
Cancelo is going to become the permanent heir of Dani Alves from the 2017/18 campaign. Meantime, Barcelona could sign Croatia captain Darjo Srna in January to temporarily pick up the baton from the current Juventus defender who left Cataluña last summer. Cancelo is also a transfer target of Juventus, but Barcelona are as close as ever to sign the Portuguese right-back.
