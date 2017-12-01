Barcelona agree to sell Mascherano in January

Javier Mascherano will leave Barcelona in order to play in the Chinese Super League. After laying the foundations of an agreement over the weekend, Barça and Hebei China Fortune have sealed the definitive agreement for the Argentine to join Manuel Pellegrini’s team. He will also link up with friend and compatriot Ezequiel Lavezzi once he completes the switch.



The Argentine will stay at Camp Nou until Samuel Umtiti recovers from injury. There is no fixed date for his departure, so he will leave on whatever date the Frenchman returns to fitness. La Blaugrana will receive around €10 million – almost half of what they paid Liverpool seven years ago for a player who will turn 34 next June.



The former West Ham United man’s salary will be increased significantly from the €6 million net he currently receives in Catalonia. Once his Chinese adventure ends and he begins working on his coaching badges, Mascherano does not rule out returning to a club and city in which he enjoyed the best years of his professional career.



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)