Barcelona alarmed by situation of Man Utd target Ousmane Dembele
24 February at 11:50Reports from Marca suggest that there is concern at FC Barcelona regarding the inability of Ousmane Dembele to settle in at the Nou Camp.
The 20-year-old starlet arrived at Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in what was then a club-record fee, as the Catalans attempted to replace the departed Neymar with the Frenchman. Dembele though, has failed to live upto the expectations so far. He has appeared only five times in the La Liga and injuries haven't helped.
Marca trace the possible reasons for why the winger hasn't settled into the club as there is an increasing concern at the club about the player.
It is said that Dembele lives alone in Barcelona and that has to be a problem for someone who is 20. He hardly speaks Castilian and his communication in the Barcelona is restricted to Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne. Barcelona are aware of these problems and are looking for someone to help the player with this.
Ernesto Valverde is aware of the pressure that comes with a massive transfer fee and has been protecting Dembele since day one. He hasn't learnt the Barcelona way yet and with Philippe Coutinho cup tied for the UEFA Champions League, Dembele will play more often in that competition despite not being played in the last two games.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments