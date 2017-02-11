Barcelona has announced that Aleix Vidal has suffered a dislocated ankle and will be out of action for around five months. This means that the 27-year-old will miss the rest of the current campaign and could even have played his last game for the club having been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in the summer.



His sickening injury towards the end of the game against Alaves on Saturday, took the shine off a wonderful victory for Luis Enrique’s team who hammered their Copa del Rey Final opponents 6-0 as they keep tabs on leaders Real Madrid at the summit of the Primera League table.



Vidal was taken straight to hospital where he spent the night and according to As, he is due back in Barcelona later today. He has received support from his teammates via Twitter as he starts his long road to recovery.





Aleix vas a volver más fuerte que nunca ! #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/SEVTmRVavo — André Gomes (@aftgomes) February 11, 2017