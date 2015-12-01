Barcelona alerted by Inter’s latest transfer activity
28 January at 15:45Barcelona and Inter are interested in signing Betis Seville starlet Fabian Ruiz. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported this morning that the Serie A giants are thinking of matching the player’s release clause which is currently set to € 15 million.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, however, the La Liga side. will bump that cluase up to 30 million euros. The Serie A giants are trying to "block" the player for next summer. Roma and Napoli are also interested in the 21-year-old.
Earlier this week, however, Spanish media claimed the blaugrana have reached an agreement with the Spanish footballer who is regarded as a possible long-term replacement of Andres Iniesta.
The La Liga giants are reported to have also agreed the player’s price-tag although they have allowed Betis to have him on loan till the end of the season.
According to our sources Fabian Ruiz to Barcelona is not a done deal yet, that’s why Inter still hope they can finalize a deal for the Spanish midfielder.
