Product of Barcelonawill return to the Nou Camp at the end of the season, the club’s director of sport Robert Fernandez confirmed a few weeks ago.The former Everton wingerand following his amazing performances with the Serie A giants, Barcelona have​According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, the future of Deulofeu at Barcelona may not be long term. The 23-year-old, in fact, could The Italian paper claims Barcelona could decide to sell the player for ain order to free up some cash with the blaugrana that are in desperate need to sign several new players in the summer. The signing of a new midfielder is believed to be a priority for the Nou Camp hierarchy with Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho topping the blaugrana transfer shortlist for midfield reinforcement.