Barcelona already planning to sell first summer signing
21 April at 16:25Product of Barcelona academy Gerard Deulofeu will return to the Nou Camp at the end of the season, the club’s director of sport Robert Fernandez confirmed a few weeks ago.
The former Everton winger joined AC Milan in a dry loan spell last January and following his amazing performances with the Serie A giants, Barcelona have decided to activate their € 12 million buy-back clause to take the Spain International back home.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, the future of Deulofeu at Barcelona may not be long term. The 23-year-old, in fact, could be sold straight after the return to his childhood club.
The Italian paper claims Barcelona could decide to sell the player for a fee between € 18 and € 20 million in order to free up some cash with the blaugrana that are in desperate need to sign several new players in the summer. The signing of a new midfielder is believed to be a priority for the Nou Camp hierarchy with Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho topping the blaugrana transfer shortlist for midfield reinforcement.
