FIFA agent Jota Jordi has stated that Barcelona have already been in contact with Real Madrid midfielderover a summer move to the Camp Nou. Spanish sports daily As quotes from television show El Chiringuito in which Jordi lifted the lid on what is set to be a controversial move should it happen.

He declared that; “Barça have already spoken with Isco. A club director has spoken with the player himself. He has always wanted to play for Barça, and now he has the chance to do so.”



After reports surfaced on Wednesday that the Catalan giants were prepared to offer the 24-year-old a €20 million sweetener to make the switch, Josep Pederol, who presents the show, added that; “conversations have been ongoing between Barça and Isco for 15 or 20 days. He knows that at Barça, he would get the minutes that he hasn’t been getting at Real Madrid.”



Juventus have also enquired about the player’s availability with Premier League duo Chelsea and Spurs also monitoring the situation in Spain.