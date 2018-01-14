Barcelona and Inter blow as Tare releases De Vrij transfer update
14 January at 18:50Lazio director of Sport Igli Tare talked to TGCom24 releasing a few interesting updates about the situation of Stefan De Vrij.
The contract of the Dutch centre-back expires at the end of the season and although top clubs like Inter and Barcelona are interested in signing him, the player may sign a new deal with the Serie A side.
“We’ve taken the right path and I hope he will stay with us in the end”, Tare said.
“He may sign a new deal tomorrow but it is not important when he will sign a new deal. What counts is if he really sing a contract extension in the end. He is very well linked with this club, he loves the club and the fans. His heart beats for Lazio and I hope he will stay
in the end.”
“Luis Alberto? He has a contract with us but we’ll soon meet his agents to talk about a possible new contract. He has proved that he can be very important for us.”
