Barcelona and Inter boost as Inzaghi unsure about De Vrij future

Here is what Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi had to say to the press (via Gazzetta dello Sport) ahead of Lazio's game against SPAL :



" We played very well in the first half of the season but we still have to face Udinese as this game was postponed. Tomorrow we have to be on our game as SPAL are very concentrated. They gave us a difficult time when we first met this season so we will have to be aware of the situation. Bastos and Wallace? They are both doing very well, I am very happy. Even Luiz Felipe has been doing well when he got to play. Luis Alberto? He has been impressive this season as he has been one of our main difference makers. I am pleased with all of my players, everyone has been doing well. De Vrij? I would love for him to renew his deal and stay here with us but this is still not sure yet. We are focused on our game against SPAL. Lulic and Lukaku? Everyone will be present except Marusic, as he picked up a knock against Inter Milan...".