Barcelona and Inter to go head to head for De Vrij as Liverpool raise white flag
02 January at 11:00Barcelona and Inter are interested in signing Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij and according to Tuttosport both European giants don’t need to worried about the interest of Liverpool anymore.
The signing of Virgil Van Dijk, in fact, means the Reds won’t make an attempt to sign the Dutch centre-back whose contract with Lazio expires at the end of the season.
The Turin-based paper claims Inter are ready to offer the former Psv star a € 4 million-a-year deal, more than the double than what De Vrij is currently getting at Lazio.
The nerazzurri, however, must face competition of Barcelona. The blaugrana are looking for a potential replacement for Mascherano and could offer Lazio to sell their star in the January transfer window so they won’t run the risk to see De Vrij leave the Italian capital as a free agent at the end of the season.
Barcelona are the main competitors of Inter right now which is why the nerazzurri may sign Alessandro Bastoni from Atalanta in the winter transfer window.
The nerazzurri are desperate to sign a new central defender and Bastoni could be a good reinforcement waiting for a big name to join the club.
