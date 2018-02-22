Barcelona and Juventus midfield target discusses about his future
02 April at 18:03Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has not been alerted yet
The 22-year-old has featured regularly for the French capital club in the all competitions this season. His current deal with the Ligue 1 outfit will run down after the end of the next season. The PSG star's form has been seen attracting interest from clubs outside France.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Spanish giants Barcelona are in the race for his signature. Football Market reported earlier Inter, Juventus and Arsenal are also in the race for France.
"I will not be here again, but I will not know, but I will enjoy every moment and I will try to win my club "Rabiot said , when asked about his future after PSG's 3-0 win over AS Monaco in the French League Cup final.
