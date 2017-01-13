Barcelona and Juventus still interested in promising French defender despite recent transfer
14 January at 19:20Promising French midfielder Dayotchanculle Upamecano has just joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg. The two clubs have the same owner (the Red Bull company) and of course negotiations for the transfer of the 18-year-old centre back have not been too difficult.
Barcelona and Juventus are long time admirers of the talented French defender and despite his recent transfer the two top European clubs have not retired from race to sign him next summer. Mundo Deportivo in Spain reports that both clubs will make an attempt to sign the rock solid centre-half in the 2017 summer transfer window.
Barcelona and Juventus scouted Upamecano in Austria and will continue to follow him in Germany where the player has signed a contract expiring in 2021.
Upemecano is considered one of the most promising centre defenders out there. He has just turned 18 and has already four appearances for U-19 France national team. Will he join any of these two big clubs in the future?
