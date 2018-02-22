Barcelona and Man Utd midfield target puts Chelsea talks on hold
18 April at 18:40According to the latest reports from British tabloid the Daily Mirror, Jean Michaël Seri has rejected an approach from Chelsea as he is unwilling to commit his future to them until their managerial situation has been sorted out.
The Blues are willing to offer up to €40 million for the 26-year-old Ivorian in an attempt to fend off competition from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United, who have also been linked with him over the course of the past couple of years.
However, Seri is well aware of the fact that Antonio Conte is unlikely to still be in charge come the start of next season. Understandably, he would prefer to know who his replacement will be and what their tactical plan is so that he can decide whether he envisages a future at Stamford Bridge.
(Daily Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
