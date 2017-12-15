Barcelona and Man Utd on alert as Simeone admits Griezmann may leave
15 December at 14:20It’s no secret that Antoine Griezmann is likely to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. Amidst flirtations with Manchester United and Barcelona, he has done well to keep the rumor mill churning. Now, it appears, he’s beginning to influence his club.
L’Equipe published the second of a three-part interview with manager Diego Simeone. The former Lazio star sounds like he’s resigned to the reality that his top striker may leave.
"Of course you can go at some point, as did Diego Costa and Arda Turan. But I'm not ungrateful", explained the Atletico coach. "I love watching my players grow, and if one of them comes and tells me that he has the unique opportunity to play on a certain team. If he did everything he could for me, as Griezmann has, I will say it's no problem. I know he needs to grow, "he concluded.
No doubt Barcelona and Manchester United will enjoy reading the interview.
