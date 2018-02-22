Barcelona and Man Utd want to pay release clause for Spurs star?
27 February at 16:25Spanish giants Barcelona and Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.
The 28-year-old Belgian central defender is known to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has played a vital role in helping Tottenham finish third and second in the last two seasons. This season, Alderweireld has struggled with injuries and has made only ten appearances in the Premier League.
The Daily Mail via the Sun says that Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race to sign the former Ajax and Atletico Madrid defender and Ernesto Valverde is intent on bolstering his side's defense.
Alderweireld's current Tottenham contract expires in 2020 but he is stalling on a new contract at Spurs as he wants a wage of about 180,000 pounds a week, something which Mauricio Pochettino's men are unwilling to offer.
While Manchester United too have drawn links with Alderweireld, a clause in his contract will allow him leave the North London giants for any other club for a fee of about 25 million pounds in the summer of 2019.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
