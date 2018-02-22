Real Madrid defender Nacho and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique were involved in a verbal spat in the tunnel during the halftime of last night's El Clasico clash between the two sides.After what was a first-half that saw Sergi Roberto get sent off and Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez seeing yellow cards, Nacho and Pique had a spat as soon as the sides were about to step out onto the field for the second half.Pique approached Nacho from behind and told him something while covering his mouth, to which Nacho replied "How can you complain if they have dismissed us 17 times already?"The spat threatened to boil over until Sergio Ramos and the three match officials had to step in.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)