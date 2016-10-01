[OFFICIAL] All the details about the new @FCBarcelona player Yerry Mina

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras for a fee of €11.8 million. The Blaugrana have also announced that the 23-year-old’s contract contains a release clause of €100 million.The former Independiente Santa Fe defender has been on holiday for the past month, with the Brazilian championship having ended in late November. It is therefore bound to take him some time to reach the same fitness levels as his new teammates.Mina is Barça’s second signing this month, with the club having welcomed Philippe Coutinho into its ranks last week after a deal was agreed with Liverpool.They may not be done quite yet either in terms of recruitment, with Grêmio midfielder Arthur and Vitória forward Luan also said to be on their radar. Time will tell whether anyone else arrives this month or whether other prospective deals will be put on the backburner until the summer.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)