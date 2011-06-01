Barcelona are crowned Copa del Rey champions

Barcelona are crowned Copa del Rey champions as they beat Alaves by a 3-1 score. It was a disappointing season for the Blaugrana club as they lost the league title to Real Madrid on the last day of the championship and they were also knocked-out off the UCL by Juventus.



Even so, this was a nice way to end this season as Luis Enrique is now set to leave the club. Many reports say that Ernesto Valverde is the favorite to replace him as we should know more by early next week. Going back to this game, Barcelona had opened the score with Messi but Theo Hernandez tied it up moments later. The game was pretty even up until Neymar's goal. Paco Alcacer scored Barcelona's third as they defender their lead in the second half of the game. This was a solid performance by Messi and his teammates as they will now look ahead to this summer's transfer window.