Barcelona are prepared to pounce on top Inter Milan target
09 January at 17:15In a winter that has been dominated by names like Coutinho, Sanchez, Ozil, and Aubameyang it has been a Dutch defender who’s name has become one of the hottest on the transfer market. Lazio’s central back Stefan de Vrij has suddenly found his name linked to clubs like Barcelona, AC Milan, Liverpool, and now Inter Milan.
In fact, according to reports, the Dutchman has apparently agreed upon a contract with the Nerazzurri, to be signed at the expiration of his current deal this summer. The reported contract will last four year and pay him four million euros per season. However, not all is set in stone as an even bigger fish lurks in the distance.
It is the intention of Inter Milan manager to lock up his services for next season as quickly as possible. However, his plans have been hampered by slow movement from the Chinese ownership. Due to this development, Barcelona are keeping an eye on the veteran.
The Blaugrana will likely see the departure of Javier Mascherano this winter, and may also wave goodbye to Samuel Umtiti this summer, if not this month. de Vrij would provide a veteran presence to help secure the La Liga leader’s backline.
