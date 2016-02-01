Barcelona’s assistant manager,

Cadena SER (via Le10Sport) write that Luis Enrique’s assistant is being courted by the Balaidos club. He’s considered one of the leading candidates for the Barcelona bench.

Enrique himself announced after the March 4-0 loss to PSG in Champions League action that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season.



Even though the Blaugrana were somehow able to beat the Parisians 6-1 in the return leg, this didn’t change Enrique’s mind, nor did defeating Real Madrid 3-2 in the recent Clasico, enough to reopen the La Liga title race.

Barcelona have been linked with a series of Coaches to replace him, including Ernesto Valverde, Max Allegri, Jorge Sampaoli and Ronald Koeman, with even Chelsea man Antonio Conte making a late appearance on the list.

Recent reports indicated that the Catalan dressing room would have preferred Unzue above anybody else.

This would have been reminiscent of when Tito Villanova took over the club after Pep Guardiola left Barcelona.