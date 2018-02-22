Barcelona have won their last eight league games against Athletic, keeping a clean sheet in six of these matches. They have never won nine games in a row against the Basques in the top flight.



Indeed, Barcelona are on a run of 21 games without defeat against Athletic at the Camp Nou in all competitions (W17 D4), with Athletic last winning November 2001 (1-2).



Athletic Club have lost 60 away games against Barcelona in La Liga; more than against any other team (P86 W17 D9 L60).



Barcelona are unbeaten in 35 league games in a row (W29 D6), the best unbeaten run of any side in the top five European leagues.



Athletic have lost each of their last three away league games, failing to score in all of them. The last time they did so in four in a row was in October 2014 under Ernesto Valverde.



Lionel Messi has scored 16 goals in his 18 games at the Camp Nou against Athletic in all competitions. Only against Sevilla (19) and Espanyol (18) has the Argentine player netted more goals for Barcelona.