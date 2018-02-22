Barcelona-Atletico Madrid: confirmed line-ups and live updates
04 March at 15:30
-
- Barcelona have not lost any of their last 15 games against Atlético in La Liga (W11 D4), their best unbeaten run against them in the competition.
- At Camp Nou, the Azulgranas are unbeaten in their last 17 games against Atletico in all competitions (W11 D6), failing to score just once in that time (0-0 in the Spanish Supercopa in 2013).
- Barcelona have not lost in their last 29 La Liga games at home (W24 D5), being shut out only twice (0-0 vs Málaga on November 2016 and vs Getafe in February).
- Atlético have just lost just once in their last 24 La Liga games away from home (W15 D8), a 1-0 defeat against Espanyol in December.
- Ernesto Valverde has won just five of his 21 games as manager against Atlético de Madrid in all competitions, all five coming in league games.
- Simeone has just won twice in his last 22 managerial games against Barcelona in all competitions (D8 L12), neither of which were in La Liga (D4 L8)
