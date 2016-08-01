Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and reports on Friday suggested that the

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon , Barcelona are attempting to hijack Real Madrid’s quest to sign French striking sensation. The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and reports on Friday suggested that the Real were close to securing a deal

Now it’s understood that their bitter rivals from Catalonia have tried to convince the youngster to head to the Camp Nou. Latest reports suggest that Barca officials have sat down with the player to persuade him to join them next season and help form a lethal partnership up front with Lionel Messi.



Despite this, it seems as though Mbappe has made up his mind that his future will be with Zinedine Zidane despite recently stating that he believed he wasn’t ready to make a move to a club of Real’s stature just yet.



Manchester United are also holding a watching brief although it’s understood the Red Devils have been ruled out of the race to sign him.