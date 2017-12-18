Barcelona back to Tiki Taka: is this the best action of the year?
18 December at 20:50Barcelona beat Deportivo this past week-end (by a 4-0 score line) as the highlight of this game was the 3-0 Suarez goal which was created by Iniesta and Lionel Messi. It was an incredible tiki taka build-up play as this has to be viewed as one of the best build up actions of the entire year so far. You can view the action right here on FoxSports.it as you can also view the highlights of the game bellow.
