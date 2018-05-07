Barcelona: Bartomeu confirms meeting with Griezmann’s agent
07 May at 11:45During an interview with Spanish radio station RAC 1, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that he met with the agent of Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in order to discuss the possibility of the 27-year-old moving to Catalonia during this summer’s transfer window.
The French internationalist has been linked with a switch to La Blaugrana for several years and it seems that a deal could finally be struck come the end of the season. Indeed, Bartomeu admitted to meeting with the former Real Sociedad star’s sister in a Barcelona restaurant last October to explore the possibility of adding him to Ernesto Valverde’s star-studded squad: “I happened to meet Griezmann on holiday last summer, but we just said hello to each other.”
Meanwhile, Bartomeu also confirmed that the club have not yet taken a decision on whether to activate their option to buy Grêmio midfielder Arthur, which is valid throughout the month of July.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
