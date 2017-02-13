Every football fan must have a whole lot of sympathy for Aleix Vidal right now. Just after the Spaniard was finally managing to get regular football at the Camp Nou, he was struck down by a horrific injury on Saturday against Alaves as a dislocated ankle put paid to the rest of his season.





According to Marca however, boss Luis Enrique is desperate to bring in some cover but knows that it may not be that easy. Both he and Sporting Director Robert Fernandez are currently weighing up their options although trying to pick up a player of the quality required who is currently out of contract or currently playing at a rival La Liga club (Given the severity of the injury suffered by the 27-year-old regulations state that Barca can actually sign a replacement albeit within the confines of a very restricted market) will make finding a replacement difficult.

Combative Argentine Javier Mascherano has played in the full-back role this season but as the journal states, the 32-year-old is also been suffering with injuries himself. Sergio Roberto is now the Blaugrana’s only recognised right-back and he had lost his place in the starting XI to the unfortunate Vidal.