Barcelona blow as star defender pens new contract with €100m release clause
18 September at 18:45Barcelona are being linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano. The 18-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Europe at the moment and although Barcelona have not made any official move to sign him yet, several reports in Spain have been linking the talented centre-back with an early move away from his club.
The Bundesliga giants, however, have just reached an agreement for the player’s contract extension.
According to German paper Bild, the player has agreed to sign a contract extension until 2021 with a € 100 million release clause included in it.
Barcelona would probably struggle to match the player’s release clause given and if they really want to sign the 18-year-old they may have to talk to the representatives of the Bundesliga giants in order to negotiate a lower transfer fee.
Meantime, the rock-solid defender could become one of the most expensive defenders in the history of football.
Go to comments