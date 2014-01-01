Barcelona boost as Dembélé returns to training
03 February at 18:20Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has been given a welcome boost by the news that French forward Ousmane Dembélé has returned to training, having sustained an injury to his left thigh three weeks ago during a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad.
Despite the fact he has not been called up for tomorrow’s match against Espanyol, Barça will no doubt be encouraged by the fact he is closing in on a return to action, having missed most of the campaign due to a succession of injuries.
Indeed, Blaugrana fans will be excited by the prospect of seeing the former Borussia Dortmund man line up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, as well as January arrival Philippe Coutinho.
Valverde’s side currently hold a comfortable 11-point lead at the top of La Liga, and are on course to reach the Copa del Rey final after defeating Valencia 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final encounter.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
