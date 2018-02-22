Barcelona can reach new domestic record after La Liga, Copa del Rey double win

Lionel Messi netted a hat-trick as the Argentine international helped Barcelona beat Deportivo de La Coruña 4-2 in the La Liga on 29 April. With the latest win, the Catalan club sealed the league title and completed their domestic double.



Ernesto Valverde’s side registered a 5-0 victory over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final. Their latest victory over Deportivo saw them win the league and the cup competition. They were knocked out of the Champions League by AS Roma as they lost to the Italian side via the away goals rule.



​Despite the disappointment in the European competition, Barcelona could be on the course to make history in the La Liga. After playing 34 games, they are yet to lose a game this season. They have won 26 of their league games, while has drawn their remaining eight fixtures.



Barcelona host Real Madrid in the El Clasico, followed by fixtures against Villarreal, Levante (away) and Real Sociedad. If they fail to avoid defeat, they become the first Spanish side to go an entire season undefeated in the league.



It should be seen whether Real will look to end Barcelona’s hope of going entire season unbeaten by registering a victory over them in their own backyard on Sunday.