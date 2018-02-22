Barcelona-Chelsea: Conte to drop Morata to the bench

Chelsea and Barcelona play at the Camp Nou the return leg of the Champions League round of 16. The opener played at the Stamford Bridge three weeks ago ended with a draw which means Chelsea must win or draw scoring more than two goals tonight if they want to qualify for the quarter finals.



Reports in Italy this morning claim Antonio Conte is not going to include Alvaro Morata in Chelsea’s starting XI tonight.



The Spaniard had a stunning start to the season but his performances have been declining over the last few months. The former Juve star has had physical issues as well and Conte is not going to start him against the Catalans tonight.



According to Tuttosport Conte will pick up the likes of Pedro, Willian and Hazard to play up front with the Belgian ace who is expected to play as ‘false 9’.



BARCELONA-CHESEA: PREDICTED LINE-UPS



​Barcelona (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Paulinho, Suarez, Messi.



​Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Christensen; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Hazard, Willian.