Barcelona-Chelsea: Marcos Alonso complaints for penalty decision
15 March at 10:45Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso talked to Premium Sport after the Blues’ 3-0 away defeat to Barcelona.
The Blues are now out of the Champions League but Marcos Alonso thinks his side played a good game at the Camp Nou: “It’s all our fault, we should have made the most of the chances we had”, the Spaniard told the Italian broadcasters.
“If you don’t score goals against a team against Barcelona it’s complicated to seal a win. I think there was a penalty for us. Maybe it’s easier to see the contact on the TV but I think it was pretty clear. It was penalty kick and red card for me.”
The former Fiorentina star, however, also revealed why Barcelona deserved to go through: “We were good enough but we failed to make the most of the goal chances we had. Our target is to qualify for the next Champions League and win the FA Cup.”
