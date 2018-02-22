100 – Lionel Messi has now scored 100 Champions League goals in just 123 appearances, 14 games fewer than it took Cristiano Ronaldo (137) to reach this milestone. Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/CfbtoVKb7y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2018

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Chelsea last night proved to be yet another landmark occasion for Lionel Messi, as he scored his 100UEFA Champions League goal in front of a packed Camp Nou.The Argentine’s latest milestone achievement will be even sweeter for many Blaugrana fans given the fact he surpassed a record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.Indeed, it took Messi just 123 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition to reach his century of goals – that is 14 games fewer than the Portuguese international.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)