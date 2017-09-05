Josep Batomeu has been speaking to Catalan sports journal

Beleaguered Barcelona Presidenthas been speaking to Catalan sports journal Mundo Deportivo . The patron has come under-fire from sections of the club for what has been considered a disastrous summer transfer window which saw French midfielder Ousmane Dembele as the only big name signing to arrive at the Camp Nou.

There are also rumours of potential exits next year for both Andres Iniesta and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. 34-year-old Iniesta has been linked with a move to Juventus in 2018 but Bartomeu wanted to set the record straight by explaining that; “We have an agreement in principal and we home to make this concrete next week”.



He continued; “its good news that he wants to retire here and we want the same so we propose that he has a new deal without any termination date so it will be up to him as to when he finishes his playing career with us”.

Asked to pinpoint a potential announcement date Bartomeu replied; “As I say we are continuing to negotiate. Andres is an inspiration to the new generation of players here”.



Moving on to the situation with Lionel Messi, Bartomeu was told that some fans were getting worried that a renewal had still not been signed, to which he replied; “Don’t worry, he will remain with us as we have had an agreement since June. There are several contracts including one for his representatives which is his father and brother and one for image rights”.



Asked whether the announcement could now be delayed until December, Bartomeu declared; “I believe it will happen before this. When he returns from international duty we will continue discussions”.