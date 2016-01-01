Barcelona chiefs travel to Brazil to wrap up deal for Man Utd target
15 February at 14:15Barcelona chiefs are travelling to Brazil to find an agreement with Gremio for the transfer of Arthur. The Brazilian starlet has already agreed to move to the Camp Nou in summer 2019 but the La Liga giants still need to agree the player’s price-tag with Gremio.
According to UOL Esporte (via Sport), negotiations between the two clubs have not come to an end yet.
Arthur, a long time Manchester United target, is contracted with the Brazilian club until 2021, and Gremio have the 60% of the player’s economic rights.
The two parties are close to reaching an agreement but Arthur’s move to Barcelona is not a done deal yet as Gremio’s president confirmed to Brazilian media.
“Talks are ongoing and some progresses have been made. Arthur will play for us for a few more months but right now there is no agreement [between Gremio and Barcelona] yet”, Romildo Bolzan said.
