Barcelona: Chinese TV reveals Iniesta's next club
20 April at 19:00Chinese broadcaster PPTV has revealed the next destination of Barcelona superstar and club legend Andres Iniesta.
The 33-year-old Iniesta joined Barcelona way back in 1996 as a schoolboy and has been at the club since. He has appeared over 450 times for the Catalan side but his time at the club now seems to be coming to an end, with his prominence now reducing. He has made only 21 starts in the La Liga, scoring once and assisting once.
Chinese broadcaster PPTV have revealed that Iniesta will join Chinese club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan and he will announce his next move next week after the Copa del Rey final, Sky Italia report.
It is said that it will be a three-year deal and negotiations have already been carried out by both the parties. The owner of the club- Jiang Lizhang, also owns Granada and also 60 percent of shares in former Serie A club Parma.
PPTV is the channel that broadcasts La Liga in China and it is believed that Iniesta was in Chongqing last summer to promote the club's campus and do a series of initiatives.
