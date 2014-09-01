Barcelona were the main movers in this summer’s transfer window in Spain which is hardly surprising after they €222M they were handed by Paris Saint-Germain for Brazilian superstar Neymar. Having missed out on Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, the Catalan giants topped the charts with their €105M capture of French midfielder Ousman Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.



The 20-year-old’s arrival at the Camp Nou eclipsed any other business done in La Liga with the second most expensive signing also belonging to the Blaugrana who purchased Brazilain Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for €40M.



Atletico Madrid took third place with their €36M capture of Spanish winger Vitolo from Sevilla then it was back to Catalonia for Barca’s third entry; Portuguese full-back Nelson Semedo who came in for €30M.



Champions Real Madrid had a quiet summer by their standards as coach Zinedine Zidane bears the fruit of the club’s exceptional youth academy. Young defender Theo Hernandez was their only big money signing at €30M from Alaves.