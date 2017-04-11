Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique is furious at his side’s collapse in Turin.



In fact, the former Roma gaffer said he was ‘p***ed off’ at his players for how the game quickly went pear-shaped.

“It was the third part of the Paris game [where Barcelona were thrashed 4-0],”

“It was a disastrous evening, even though things got a little better in the second half.

“I had the feeling that I was reliving a nightmare.

“To gift two goals to Juve, as we did, is very costly. I’m sure that, if we get back to our levels, we are capable of scoring four goals against anyone”.

The Catalan Coach didn’t seem so sure when he answered questions in Spanish, however,

“Our positioning and some other details on the pitch were below the required standard.

“Our intensity must be much higher. In the Champions League, against a team like Juve, you can’t get away with that. The comeback? It’s harder now.”