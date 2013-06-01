Ernesto Valverde has turned down Valencia,

The Spanish Coach just happens to be one of the main candidates for the

He is being lined up for the post alongside Max Allegri, who was formerly sought by Arsenal.



Recent reports from Italy indicate that Allegri is close to signing a new deal with the Bianconeri, while fellow candidate Jorge Sampaoli is being linked to Argentina.

​Having already worked with Los Che, he’s done a great job at Athletic Bilbao, taking the Basque side to consistent Top 7 finishes in La Liga.

​Cadena Ser confirm (via Le 10 Sport) that Valencia offered Valverde a salary that was far too low for him. He also wants certain conditions to be met by the Mestalla-based team.

​Could the links to Barcelona have something to do with it? Valverde is very respected in Spain and overseas, winning a SuperCup with Athletic in 2015, three SuperLeague with Olympiakos and taking Espanyol to the 2006/2007 Uefa Cup final.

Barcelona post next season.