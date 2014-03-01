Barcelona are interested in one of Serie A’s most promising defenders.

Widmer, 23, was previously linked to Juventus and Inter last summer, and is generally believed to be due a move to a big club. Sport confirm that Bayern Munich were also in the race for the 23-year-old.

The Swiss international has made 81 Serie A appearances for the Zebras, scoring two goals. He’s already provided four assists this season.

The idea is that Barcelona can’t necessarily afford Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo, who is set to cost something in the region of €30 million.

Known for not selling their players cheap, Udinese could put up some stiff resistance if Barcelona offer them nothing. As Sport write, the Catalans want someone who “won’t cost the world”.