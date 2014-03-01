Barcelona compete with Bayern, Inter and Juventus for Serie A full-back
10 February at 10:55Barcelona are interested in one of Serie A’s most promising defenders.
Sport claim that Silvan Widmer is on the Catalans’ radar.
Widmer, 23, was previously linked to Juventus and Inter last summer, and is generally believed to be due a move to a big club. Sport confirm that Bayern Munich were also in the race for the 23-year-old.
The Swiss international has made 81 Serie A appearances for the Zebras, scoring two goals. He’s already provided four assists this season.
The idea is that Barcelona can’t necessarily afford Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo, who is set to cost something in the region of €30 million.
Our own Fabrizio Romano reported back in April that the 23-year-old has been followed by Juventus for many years, with Fabio Paratici secretly meeting with the Pozzo family in order to try and promote a move.
Known for not selling their players cheap, Udinese could put up some stiff resistance if Barcelona offer them nothing. As Sport write, the Catalans want someone who “won’t cost the world”.
