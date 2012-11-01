Barcelona ‘confident’ Messi will pen new deal as Arsenal star begins house hunting ahead of summer move
15 May at 18:15Barcelona star Lionel Messi is close to signing a contract extension with the Cam Nou hierarcy, according to reports in Spain. The Argentinean’s contract expires in 2018 but Spanish media claim the Argentine superstar is willing to commit his future to Barcelona.
Although the LaLiga giants are expected to announce Messi’s contract extension at the end of the season, the player is expected to give his green light over the next few days. Barcelona are reported to have matched every request of their top class striker, therefore they expect him to pen a contract extension.
Meantime, the bluagrana have finally identified a long time replacement for Dani Alves who left the club last summer.
La Vanguardia (via Diario Gol) confirms Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is Barcelona’s favourite pick to become the next right-back of the team.
The Spaniard is a product of the club’s academy and Barcelona want him back in the summer. According to reports Bellerin is already searching a property in Barcelona ahead of his summer move to the Camp Nou. The player is willing to return to his home country, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal have the same opinion.
Go to comments