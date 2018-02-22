Barcelona confirm contract talks with Man Utd target are underway
18 April at 11:50Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives has opened up on the future of Samuel Umtiti, and insists the club are working towards renewing his contract with a view to keeping him in Catalonia long-term.
The French central defender remains a target for Manchester United, with manager José Mourinho determined to strengthen his squad in several key areas during this summer’s transfer window.
Reports suggest Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are unlikely to be at Old Trafford come the start of next season, as the Portuguese tactician is far from happy with his side’s performances throughout the current campaign.
The former Lyon man’s current deal is set to expire on June 30th 2021, hence La Blaugrana want his future resolved as quickly as possible so that they can plan ahead one way or another.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
