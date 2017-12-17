Barcelona confirm Griezmann transfer talks
18 December at 13:30FC Barcelona club sports relations officer Guillermo Amor has confirmed that the club has held talks about a possible move for Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann, 26, has long been linked with a move to Barcelona and Manchester United and could well have headed to Old Trafford, if the Los Rojiblancos didn't have a transfer ban imposed on them this past summer.
Amor has confirmed that Josep Maria Bartomeu has held talks with Griezmann’s parents ahead of a move to the Nou Camp. Amor said: "If this newspaper [Mundo Deportivo] says it, it may be like that. It may be that there has been an approach and that there is good harmony, there may be a good relationship, there may be conversations. What is always spoken, the comments that are spoken and written here and there.
It is inevitable in the world of football. “As in the case of Griezmann, there are many players with whom maybe you can be talking and entering into some kind of relationship in case there is an opportunity. It's the club work that is done.“
