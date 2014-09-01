Barcelona confirm Messi contract extension and interest in Verratti

Barcelona’s director of sport Albert Soler and the club’s sporting director Robert Fernandez talked to assembled media on Saturday afternoon to release a few updates on the blaugrana’s controversial summer transfer campaign.



Fernandez confirmed Messi will sign a contract extension soon. “We have an agreement already, both sides are happy and we will announce it soon. We only need to register the agreement. Leo is surrounded by big players and we do not fear to miss our objectives this season.”



The blaugrana executives also confirmed their interest in Marco Verratti: “I’ve talked with [Psg coach] Emery – Fernandez said – he is aware that Verratti is a player we are interested in.”



“We did not sign Inigo Martinez and Seri because we decided we didn’t need them”, the also added.



As for Coutinho’s collapsed move, Fernandez said: "A price of €200m and we decided we wouldn't do it. That's an example of the way football is now. This club and this board will not get involved in that, though. What's happened in the transfer market this summer has taken us to a totally different model of football which we're not used to."

